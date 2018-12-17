PREVIEW: Clippers looking for bench boost against Blazers (7p, Prime Ticket)

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Since the last time the Clippers faced the Blazers, some things have changed.

Los Angeles is struggling a bit at 17-12 overall, dropping three straight and five of their last six.

The Blazers (16-13), however, are coming off an impressive win over the Raptors on Friday night.

The Clippers need help, especially from their bench.

Bench play had been a staple of the Clippers’ success so far this season, but Lou Williams, the top scorer on the reserve unit, has dealt with a three-week stretch where he was first under the weather and then hobbled with a recent hamstring injury.

Starter Tobias Harris had been picking up the scoring slack, earning November Player of the Month honors in the Western Conference, but teams finally appear to be catching up with the Clippers’ inside-out offense that has been one of the highest scoring in the league.

Recently as high as fourth in scoring offense, the Clippers were down to sixth as of Sunday with 113.9 points per game. Portland was 11th at 111.6.

“I just liked our energy, our spirit; it was just good to see,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers after Saturday’s 110-104 loss at Oklahoma City. “I thought for whatever reason our team returned (Saturday) and so, moving forward, I think we’ll be in good shape if we can continue to do that.”

Williams did not play for the Clippers at Oklahoma City on Saturday and is likely a game-time decision for Monday after missing three consecutive games. Luc Mbah a Moute remains out since October with a knee injury, but Rivers has said his rebounding and defending forward is getting close to coming back.

