TUNE-IN: Three good reasons to watch LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (7p, Prime Ticket & FOX Sports App)

The Los Angeles Clippers hold the Western Conference’s top record and an 8-1 mark at Staples Center in 2018-19.

At 13-6, the Clippers are a surprise to some, but not to the players and coaching staff, which have preached defense and a successful team-first mentality. This approach has led to impressive victories over the Bucks, Warriors and Blazers — just to name a few — in the recent weeks that have contributed to an 8-2 record over the last 10 games.

Enter the Suns, the team with the worst record in the West at 4-16, but in possession of star guard Devin Booker (24.6 points per game average; 12th best in the NBA).

Here's what to expect during tonight's matchup on Prime Ticket.

Mr. Harris

Tobias Harris is quickly and quietly becoming one of the best scoring forwards in the league.

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week leads the Clippers in both scoring (21.5 points per game) and rebounds (8.7 boards per game).

With Harris developing into another dangerous option to score from anywhere, opposing defenses must pay extra attention to him, allowing for others (Lou Williams, Danilo Gallinari) to reap the offensive benefits.

This Team Is Fun

The Clippers have their own brand of star power, i.e. playing team basketball. And… it’s working.

They hustle. They defend. They communicate. They don’t seem to ever quit, even when down by 13 at halftime (just ask Portland).

However, as Doc Rivers said during an appearance on ‘Undisputed’ Tuesday, there are no days off in the Western Conference so this effort must be maintained the entire season.

Reading Booker

There are few young players in the NBA right now as exciting as Booker.

He will likely be matched up against Clippers’ bulldog defender Patrick Beverley and that 1-on-1 showdown will be worth the price of admission!