TUNE-IN: LA Clippers tangle with Suns in final game before All-Star break (7p, Prime Ticket)

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

After playing the entire month of February (up to this point) on the road, Staples Center is a welcomed sight for the Los Angeles Clippers — even if it’s for one game.

The club hosts the Phoenix Suns, with our ‘Clippers Live’ coverage tipping off at 7p on Prime Ticket.

It’s the final game until the NBA All-Star break is over.

Tonight’s matchup is the home-court debut of the new-look Clippers (31-27).

Garrett Temple, Ivica Zubac, Wilson Chandler, Landry Shamet and JaMychal Green have already made the presence felt in their short time with the team.

The Suns (11-47) are on a 14-game losing streak.