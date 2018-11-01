PREVIEW: LA Clippers hoping to reduce turnovers vs. 76ers (3:30p, FOX Sports West)

3:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost all four of their road games this season, but they return home to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers’ latest loss — a 129-112 road defeat against Eastern Conference-leading Toronto on Tuesday — may have been their ugliest yet. Philadelphia was plagued by poor field-goal shooting (41.8 percent) and dreadful ball-handling (23 turnovers) as Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard returned from a one-game layoff to put up 31 points.

The Clippers struggled with turnovers in their most recent game, as well, a 128-110 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Los Angeles committed 24 turnovers in the loss, forcing just 15.

“The first half we couldn’t have played a more beautiful offensive or defensive game,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Second half, it was like we forgot all about it. We came out and one pass, shot, one pass, shot, no dribble penetration, all jump shots, all contested shots. Fouled a lot. It was 11-0 in free throws. That happens, you’re going to lose.”

The Clippers’ loss was perhaps more significant because of a dust-up between Patrick Beverley and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, after Beverley dove for a loose ball and made contact with Westbrook’s knees. The two engaged in a battle of words, with teammates, officials and even arena security stepping in. Both were assessed technical fouls and Beverley was given an additional flagrant one foul.

“Somebody walked to our bench doing all that cappin’ stuff,” Beverley said. “I don’t know what that is. He walked to our bench doing this and all that. I don’t know. Things went haywire from there, of course. Two competitors, no one is going to back down. No one did.”