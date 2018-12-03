TUNE IN: LA Clippers, tied for best record in Western Conference, vs. Pelicans (4:30p, Prime Ticket)

4:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Anthony Davis is a force to reckon with on the court.

The Pelicans‘ big man is third in the NBA in scoring (28.2 points per game) and sixth in rebounding (13.0 boards per game).

He’s a tall task, literally, for any team to defend.

Luckily for the Clippers, they boast a solid trio of big men capable of limiting Davis’ touches in centers Marcin Gortat and Boban Marjanovic and power forward Montrezl Harrell.

Davis had 36 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists in a win vs. Charlotte on Sunday.

“We just got out to a good start,” Pelicans forward Anthony Davis said told the team’s website after Sunday’s win. “We’ve been getting off to slow starts and that’s on our starters on both ends of the floor, so I just tried to be aggressive whether that’s for me or my teammates, and I just hope other guys follow, and they did. It was good for us, good to get a win especially on the road and then going back home against three opponents is tough.”

It should be a fun battle to watch — Davis had 34 points and 12 rebounds as the Pelicans defeated the Clippers 116-109 on Oct. 23 in New Orleans.

The action gets going at 4:30p on Prime Ticket & the FOX Sports App.

LEADING THE WEST

The Clippers, along with the Nuggets, hold the top record in the Western Conference at 15-7 overall.

Even though Los Angeles lost at Dallas, 114-110, on Sunday, it had won nine of its last 10 games before the defeat.

“It was a game we should have won,” guard Lou Williams said told NBA.com. “We didn’t do a lot of things in our style of play.”

The Clippers face the Grizzlies and Heat the remainder of this week.

SCORING AT WILL

The Clippers have scored 100 or more points in all but one game this season — a season-opening 107-98 loss to Denver.

— The Sports XChange contributed to this report.