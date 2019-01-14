TUNE-IN: LA Clippers & NBA’s best bench vs. Anthony Davis & Pelicans (7p, Prime Ticket)

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Clippers welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Staples Center on Monday night.



The Clippers opened a four-game homestand on Sunday vs. former No. 1 pick & Los Angeles All-Star Blake Griffin.

Griffin got the best of his former teammates, scoring 44 points and grabbing eight rebounds in his first game back, during the 109-104 victory.

Things won’t get any easier for LA with one of the NBA’s best center, Anthony Davis, in town tonight.

Davis is averaging 28.9 points (third best in the NBA), 13.3 rebounds (tied for third best in NBA) and 2.6 blocks (second best in NBA) per game. He had 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in a 116-109 win against the visiting Clippers on Oct. 23, and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in a 129-126 loss in New Orleans on Dec. 3.

Davis has scored at least 30 points in the past three games and has produced 13 consecutive double-doubles.

The Clippers will likely need to adjust their defensive philosophy vs. the 6-foot-10 Davis, as the club has featured a smaller lineup in their most recent games.

Starting center Marcin Gortat hasn’t clocked more than 17 minutes a game over the last three contests.

BENCH IS KEY

Los Angeles does have the benefit of the highest-scoring bench in the NBA.

Behind the excellent play of reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams and Super Sub Montrezl Harrell,

the Clippers are averaging 52.5 bench points a game this season, putting them on pace to have the NBA’s highest-scoring reserve unit in more than 30 seasons.

“We have a lot of different guys in here that can go off for big nights on any given night,” Harrell said.

— STATS contributed to this report