TUNE-IN: LA Clippers end Grammy Trip with stop in Minnesota (4:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Clippers have been on the road for the entire month of February.

Last stop: Minnesota (brrrrr).

The Clippers, holding onto the 8th and final playoff spot in the NBA’s Western Conference, face the Timberwolves (25-30) on Monday night.

Our coverage begins at 4:30p on Prime Ticket.

Los Angeles (31-26) completed an impressive come-from-behind victory on Sunday over the Celtics.

The new-look Clippers looked extremely impressive in the second half in Boston.

Ivica Zubac, the former Lakers center, started the game and contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Garrett Temple, who joined the squad via a triade Memphis, added 11 points.

Backup point guard Landry Shamet knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth to end with 17 points.