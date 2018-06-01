Lou Williams wins NBAPA X-Factor Award

Lou Williams is also a finalist for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, which will be announced June 25.
NBAE/Getty Images

Six man like Lou Will.

Drake said it best. Lou Williams did it best.

The Clippers guard was named the NBAPA’s X-Factor award winner as the best sixth man in the league, as voted by the players. This is the second-straight season he was awarded the title of Best off the Bench by the Players Association.

Williams led the Clips in both scoring (22.6 PPG) and assists (5.3 APG), while averaging a career-high 32 minutes during the 2017-18 campaign. Williams appeared in 79 games, coming off the bench in 60 of them. In May, he was named a finalist for the NBA Sixth Man Award, along with the Houston Rockets‘ Eric Gordon and Toronto Raptors‘ Fred VanVleet.

Sweet Lou won the Sixth Man award back in 2015 as a member of the Raptors. This year’s award winner will be announced Monday, June 25.