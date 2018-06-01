Lou Williams wins NBAPA X-Factor Award

Six man like Lou Will.

Drake said it best. Lou Williams did it best.

The Clippers guard was named the NBAPA’s X-Factor award winner as the best sixth man in the league, as voted by the players. This is the second-straight season he was awarded the title of Best off the Bench by the Players Association.

(6 of 12). The NBPA X-Factor Award Like I'm Lou Will'. Congrats @TeamLou23!! @tajfrancis puts color to this canvas to honor the game’s best 🔌.🏆 #PlayersVoice pic.twitter.com/1lCMZ19wCv — NBPA (@TheNBPA) June 1, 2018

Williams led the Clips in both scoring (22.6 PPG) and assists (5.3 APG), while averaging a career-high 32 minutes during the 2017-18 campaign. Williams appeared in 79 games, coming off the bench in 60 of them. In May, he was named a finalist for the NBA Sixth Man Award, along with the Houston Rockets‘ Eric Gordon and Toronto Raptors‘ Fred VanVleet.

Sweet Lou won the Sixth Man award back in 2015 as a member of the Raptors. This year’s award winner will be announced Monday, June 25.