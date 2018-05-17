Lou Williams named finalist for NBA Sixth Man Award

Williams posted career-highs in minutes and points per game during the 2017-18 season
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers guard Lou Williams was named one of the three finalist for the NBA Sixth Man award Wednesday.

Williams, who led the Clips in both scoring (22.6 PPG) and assists (5.3 APG), averaged 32 minutes coming off the bench for Doc Rivers this past season.

Clippers to pick 12th and 13th in upcoming NBA Draft

This is the first time in his 13-year career Williams has averaged more than 30 minutes per game and 20 points per game.

Williams will be pitted against the Houston RocketsEric Gordon and Toronto RaptorsFred VanVleet for the opportunity to claim his second Sixth Man award after taking home the honor in 2015 as a member of the Raptors.

The winner of the award will be announced during the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m. on TNT. The second annual NBA Awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.