Lou Williams named finalist for NBA Sixth Man Award

Clippers guard Lou Williams was named one of the three finalist for the NBA Sixth Man award Wednesday.

Williams, who led the Clips in both scoring (22.6 PPG) and assists (5.3 APG), averaged 32 minutes coming off the bench for Doc Rivers this past season.

This is the first time in his 13-year career Williams has averaged more than 30 minutes per game and 20 points per game.

Williams will be pitted against the Houston Rockets‘ Eric Gordon and Toronto Raptors‘ Fred VanVleet for the opportunity to claim his second Sixth Man award after taking home the honor in 2015 as a member of the Raptors.

The finalists for the 2017-18 #KiaSixth are… Lou Williams

Fred VanVleet

Eric Gordon#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/viiUNNiWm5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 17, 2018

The winner of the award will be announced during the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m. on TNT. The second annual NBA Awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.