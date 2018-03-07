LA Clippers ink jersey patch deal with Bumble (VIDEO)
The Los Angeles Clippers have inked a partnership with Bumble to serve as the official jersey patch for the team.
The deal, which brings together two organizations with strong female leadership who support and invest in promoting gender equality, is the 20th of its kind in the NBA and was announced on Tuesday morning.
The updated gear made its debut Tuesday night vs. the Pelicans on Prime Ticket.
“Never before has a major professional sports team partnered in this way with a female-driven brand like Bumble,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble Founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to partner with an organization as progressive and compassionate as the Clippers. Like us, they know generating awareness for diversity and gender equality is critical to business success.”
“Through Steve Ballmer’s leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence. Bumble’s message and technology provide a platform for women in new and non-traditional spaces and it’s important to the Clippers that we innovate and reach our fans wherever our fans are.”
