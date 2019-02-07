TUNE-IN: New-look Clippers tangle with Pacers (3:30p, Prime Ticket)

3:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Since we last saw the Los Angeles Clippers in action, Tobias Harris was hitting the game-winning shot vs. the Hornets.

Harris is now gone, traded to Philadelphia along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott on Wednesday.

Enter rookie guard Landry Shamet and forwards Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala (along with four draft picks).

The Clippers bring their new look to Indiana for a battle vs. the Pacers.

Or, as Doc Rivers calls it, a ‘comeback trip.’

Some good news for the Clippers: The possible (finally!) return of Danilo Gallinari, who has missed the last 10 games with back spasms.

After losing their first four games after Victor Oladipo (knee) was lost for the season, including a 32-point blowout by the Golden State Warriors, the Pacers have now won three consecutive games with their 42-point triumph. Indiana is otherwise healthy, besides Doug McDermott (ribs) being day-to-day.