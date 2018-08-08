Clippers host Chris Paul, Rockets to kick start National TV schedule

Wait, it’s August already?

As the summer days continue to fly by, the NBA season looms just a few weeks away and Los Angeles Clippers fans finally get their first taste of what to expect in 2018.

The Clips will host the Houston Rockets— armed with former Clip Chris Paul and reigning MVP James Harden— to wrap up the first week of national coverage on NBA TV Sunday, October 21 at 6:00p.

The NBA today announced its national television schedule for the opening week of the 2018-19 regular season as well as its lineup of five Christmas Day games and three Martin Luther King Jr. Day games Wednesday with the Clippers only making it into the first grouping of action.

While Clipper fans salivate over this small tease, the main course could be right around the corner. Although the League has not announced an official date for the full schedule release, last season’s schedule came out four days after the opening week and holiday games came out. Since history is set to repeat itself, check back over the next few days leading into early next week to see the full slate for the upcoming season.