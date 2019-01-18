TUNE-IN: LA Clippers vs. Warriors in must-see NBA action; Cousins set to make season debut (7p, Prime Ticket)

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Clippers (24-20) and Warriors (31-14) take center stage tonight at Staples Center.

Our coverage tips off at 7p on Prime Ticket & the FOX Sports App.

And, as a bonus for basketball lovers, one of the best in the NBA is set to make his season debut on Friday night.

All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins is expected to suit up for the Warriors after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, an injury that happened nearly a year to the day when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Clippers are struggling as of late, having dropped their last four games.

But they have a recent history of getting under the skin of the defending NBA champions.

Two months ago, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant appeared to have a heated exchange late in a 121-116 overtime defeat to the Clippers. The Warriors would go on to lose four of their next five games after the incident.

Golden State was playing without two-time MVP Stephen Curry that night; the same can not be said for tonight.

Curry has made at least nine 3-point baskets in each of his past three games. He is the first player in NBA history to make at least eight in three consecutive games.

The Clippers’ stingy defense will be on high alert, despite some recent struggles on that end of the court..

“We’ll come in and watch some film; correct some mistakes,” Clippers guard Lou Williams said when asked about the recent defensive issues.

“We had some slippage. It happens in the course of the season. Obviously, senses are going to be heightened because it’s Golden State on Friday, but to us, it’s just another basketball team we’ve got to be prepared to compete (against).”

