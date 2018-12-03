LA Clippers’ Tobias Harris, Doc Rivers named Western Conference Player & Coach of the Month

The Los Angeles Clippers are tied for first in the Western Conference with a balanced team headlined by October/November’s best player and coach in the conference with forward Tobias Harris and coach Doc Rivers leading the way.

Sit back and enjoy the best plays from @tobias31’s standout October/November. pic.twitter.com/VQIFeWh0mR — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 3, 2018

Harris is on pace for a career year. With nightly averages of 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 52.8 percent from the field, 44 percent from three-point range and 82.6 percent from the free-throw line, he was the NBA’s most efficient volume scorer in October and November, ranking first in field goal percentage at 59.4 percent among 38 players with 300 or more field goal attempts.

First career Player of the Month award for #Clippers' Tobias Harris (@tobias31) now. First career All-Star appearance in February? https://t.co/GlSqjy75Gw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 3, 2018

While this is Harris’ first time receiving the honor, Rivers is no newcomer to earning the hardware. This is the 11th time Doc has been named Coach of the Month with the last instance coming in April 2017.

Perhaps the biggest instance his leadership is displayed is through the complete team effort he is getting out of the Clipper roster. LA went 6-0 in games decided by five points or less in October and November, and their bench led the NBA with 53.8 points per game.

The L.A. #Clippers came into the season with THREE national TV games all year. And yet, a month-and-a-half / 22 games in, they were the best team in the Western Conference with the West's Player of the Month in Tobias Harris AND Coach of the Month in Doc Rivers 👀 👀 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 3, 2018

The Clips have won 11 of their last 13 games in November, including nine of their last 10, with nine straight wins at home, the NBA’s longest active home winning streak.

The duo will be back in action in New Orleans against Pelicans at 5p tonight on FOX Sports Prime Ticket.