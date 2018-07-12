Clippers consultant Jerry West calls LeBron James’ arrival in LA ‘not a tough free agent signing’

When the Logo speaks of the King, you should listen.

While some people are caught in awe with LeBron James‘ arrival in Los Angeles as the newest member of the Lakers after inking a four-year, $154 million contract Monday, other people in town are much less surprised. In fact, one notable member of society didn’t even bat an eye.

Clippers‘ consultant Jerry West was not the least bit impressed with his former team’s ability to lure the four-time MVP away from every other franchise with an open door, and check book, ready to sign James.

“All due respect to the Lakers, who handled everything well, but as these things go, LeBron was not a tough free-agent signing. LeBron wanted to come to L.A. and he wanted to come to the Lakers. Period,” West told Bleacher Report. “He has a family he’s thinking about. He has a home here. He has a son whom he wants to keep in one school in Los Angeles. He will be a celebrity out here, sure, but it’s a place where, once in a while, he can get lost, be himself. You can’t do that everywhere.”

West, who won his lone NBA title as a player as a member of the Lakers in 1972, simplified exactly why any player who has their pick of the litter would want to come to the City of Angels: “Los Angeles has everything you want except bad traffic and an incredibly high income-tax rate.”

Prior to agreeing to join the Purple and Gold, James met with Lakers legend and current president of basketball operations Magic Johnson to discuss the roster they currently have in place and where the 33-year-old sees the team going. Johnson told Spectrum SportsNet the meeting was unlike most recruiting trips, focused all on business and not the storied past of Laker greats.

Whitlock 1000% agrees with Jerry West that LeBron was not a tough free-agent signing for the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/c28LuVDpp2 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 13, 2018

“He didn’t need to hear that. He already knew the team, maybe better than I did. He broke the roster down right in front of me. He knew every single guy, the strength and weaknesses on our team.”

West and James have a longstanding relationship and the ‘Akron kid’ often refers to his elder as ‘The Godfather.’

While West’s comments undoubtedly have substantial credibility behind them, it nonetheless provides an extra rung to the rivalry between the Staples Center partners.