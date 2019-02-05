TUNE-IN: LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets (3:30p, Prime Ticket)
The Los Angeles Clippers face the Charlotte Hornets (26-26) today, with our coverage starting at 3:30p with ‘Clippers Live’.
The six-game road swing continues tonight in Charlotte.
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 5, 2019
Los Angeles split the first two games of their 10-day, six-game trip, winning at Detroit on Saturday night before losing 121-103 at Toronto Sunday.
Doc Rivers admits the club had tired legs following the defeat vs. the Raptors.
Los Angeles (29-25) started the week in the the No. 8 playoff position in the Western Conference.
