TUNE-IN: LA Clippers open key seven-game stretch vs. Hornets (7p, Prime Ticket)

7P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

At 23-16 overall, the Los Angeles Clippers are tied for fourth place in the Western Conference Standings.

That’s great.

Over the course of the next seven games, the Clippers will face the Nuggets (best record in the West), Blake Griffin (former teammate), Anthony Davis (NBA’s third-leading scorer), the Warriors (it’s the Warriors) …..

That’s tough.

But, as coaches always say, one game at a time, starting tonight with Kemba Walker and the visiting Charlotte Hornets (19-20) to kick off a key seven-game stretch.

Walker averages a healthy 25.4 points per game, and is also shooting nearly 36 percent from behind the arc.

We’re honored to be selected by our peers with the 2019 NBA Team Innovation Award for Clippers CourtVision! FOX Sports Prime Ticket subscribers can use CourtVision to customize their viewing experience with multiple camera angles, AR, and real-time stats. ⬇️ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 8, 2019

Against the Suns on Sunday, Walker stepped up when it was needed, scoring 18 points in the final 4:25. He poured in his team’s final 14 points, including a heave from beyond half court at the buzzer that accounted for the game’s final margin.

“In these kind of situations, my teammates look to me to make big plays and that is what I try to do,” Walker said after Sunday’s game. “I try to make the right plays. (It) was me getting to the basket and finishing. My guys, coaches, they count on me big time in situations like this.”

SCORE!

The Clippers are one of the NBA’s most efficient teams on offense, averaging 115.7 ppg (fourth best in the league) while the Hornets are eighth at 113.0.

INJURIES

While Hornets center Cody Zeller is out until next month following hand surgery, guard-forward Jeremy Lamb is day-to-day following a hamstring injury on Dec. 31.

The Clippers remain hopeful that forward Luc Mbah a Moute can return soon. He has been out since October with a knee injury. Guard Milos Teodosic has been inactive the past two games with knee tendonitis.

— STATS contributed to this report