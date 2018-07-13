Clippers celebrate birthdays with tough Summer League battle against Lakers

It’s a birthday bonanza on the Clippers roster.

As both Patrick Beverly, 30, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 20, celebrated the turn of a decade Thursday, the rest of the players hit the hardwood for the second round of the Summer League playoffs in Las Vegas.

TFW your birthday is on a gameday! 😏🔥🎂 Happy Birthday @shaiglalex 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JBdkL3kScC — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 12, 2018

Happy bday to the young king @shaiglalex boy go be nice!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 13, 2018

After playing in each of the first four exhibition games, SGA got the night off to soak in some courtside action as a spectator and his teammates put on a show.

Also playing without No. 13 overall pick Jerome Robinson, the Clips relied on the likes of Sindarius Thornwell and Desi Rodriguez to step up on the offensive side of the ball.

Thornwell’s overall production remained impressive, finishing the night with 17 points, but struggled on his way to that mark. The second-year player out of the University of South Carolina shot just 5-of-17 from the field, including a wobbly 1-for-7 from downtown.

Rodriguez followed in Thornwell’s footsteps with his most prolific scoring outing of the summer, also netting 17 points on 7-of-12 from the field. Rodriguez was signed to a summer league contract at the end of June, earning a spot to play alongside former Seton Hall teammate Angel Delgado.

While Thornwell and Rodriguez were able to provide a solid spark for the Clips, the defensive effort was simply not there, allowing Lakers‘ guard Josh Hart to drop 20 on them as the Lakers pulled away with their 10th-straight Summer League victory, 82-69.

The Clippers (2-3) will play one last game in the consolation consolation bracket against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30p. Friday.