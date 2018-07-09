Clippers bolster roster with a flurry of signings including old and new faces

He’s baaaaaaaaaack (reportedly).

Luc Mbah a Moute, who averaged nearly 20 minutes per game over two seasons with the Clippers before heading to the Houston Rockets, has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4.3 million deal to return to Los Angeles.

Mbah A Moute will sign for $4.3M, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/SfHAWntNlH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2018

Mbah a Moute has been a defensive stalwart throughout his 10-year career, averaging nearly a steal per game throughout his tenure in the league and eclipsing that mark three of the past four seasons. The native of Cameroon spent the 2015-16 and 16-17 seasons with the Clips before signing with the Rockets as a free agent prior to this past season. The former UCLA standout started a career-high 76 games in his final year in Los Angeles before transitioning back to a role player off the bench during Houston’s campaign to the Western Conference Finals.

The 6-foot-8 forward has averaged 6.4 PPG and 4.1 APG throughout his career.

Other Signings:

Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, was a busy man Monday, as the Clippers sealed the deal to resign guard Avery Bradley and acquire forward Mike Scott.

Bradley, who was acquired as part of the trade that sent Blake Griffin to Detroit in January, appeared in 46 games for the Clippers and Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.11 steals in 31.2 minutes.

“We are very excited to bring Avery back to the Clippers,” Frank said. “He is an elite competitor, tenacious defender, and a very effective offensive player, who fits the identity of our organization and the profile of a tough, serious player that is committed to winning.”

This is about what Mike Scott got, I've been told. Clips essentially splitting the mid-level b/w these two — all signals they intend to keep competing in the West. https://t.co/ExndbMNhgh — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 9, 2018

Scott makes his way to LA after appearing in 76 games for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three. The 6-foot-8, 237-pound forward has appeared in 357 career games across six NBA seasons with Washington and the Atlanta Hawks, holding career averages of 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds to go along with 47.6 percent shooting from the field.