Jason Whitlock: Clippers will have stronger offseason than Lakers

The NBA offseason is never dull.

And this season will be no exception.

With the Lakers after LeBron James and both the Clippers and Lakers chasing Kawhi Leonard, it will be fun to see where the chips fall.

On Thursday’s edition of ‘Speak For Yourself’, Jason Whitlock took some time to say the Clippers would have a better offseason than the Lakers.

"When it comes to the pursuit of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard Jerry West will be as heartless and greedy as Nino Brown. I think he's going to land them both."@WhitlockJason explains why the Clippers will embarrass the Lakers this offseason pic.twitter.com/LhxziXRHGx — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 21, 2018

To the extent of … BOTH LeBron AND Kawhi to the Clippers.

Interesting … and good for LAC.

