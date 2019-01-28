TUNE-IN: Clippers chasing four-game winning streak with visit from Hawks (7p, Prime Ticket)

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Clippers are finding the January groove.

Following a 122-108 win over the Kings on Sunday, the Clippers extended their winning streak to three straight.

The club is looking to make it four in a row when the Hawks (15-33) come to town on Monday night.

Los Angeles has picked up victories in four of its last five games, three wins coming on their recent four-game road trip.

The Clippers (28-22) got back to their defensive ways vs. the Kings, and also passed the ball better than normal … Los Angeles had 35 assists on Sunday.

With the Clippers’ second-leading scorer Danilo Gallinari having missed five consecutive games with back spasms, the defensive-minded Patrick Beverley has picked up things on the offensive end, scoring at least 16 points in three of his last five games, well above his 6.7 average on the season.

