LA Clippers and Prime Ticket announce 2018-19 broadcast schedule

The L.A. Clippers and Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego today announced the slate of analysts that will join Ralph Lawler as they celebrate his final season as the Voice of the Clippers. Familiar faces from the Clippers’ past and present will deliver game commentary alongside Lawler, who recently announced his intent to retire at the end of the 2018-19 season, his 40th with the Clippers.

Led by Corey Maggette and Don MacLean, Hubie Brown, Mike Fratello, Ryan Hollins, Cheryl Miller and Bill Walton will each provide analysis for Clipper games, and pay tribute to Lawler while sharing their unique perspectives on Lawler’s and the Clippers’ joint history. The lineup will be shared and updated on the team and network social media accounts throughout the season.

In addition to her role with FOX Sports on Thursday Night Football, Kristina Pink returns to deliver in-game reports and interviews, rotating with reporter, Jaime Maggio.

“Clippers Live” is back, prior to and immediately following all home and road telecasts on Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego. Led by Mike Hill, with Jeanne Zelasko and Pink rotating in at the host position, MacLean and Maggette will continue to make regular appearances, providing in-depth analysis, exclusive features and more.

Prime Ticket and Fox Sports San Diego will regionally televise a total of 79 Clippers regular season games and three preseason contests, including the team’s game in Hawaii on Sept. 30. All games will also be available for live streaming via the FOX Sports App.

Maggette enters his fifth season with Prime Ticket where he will complement his “Clippers Live” pre- and post-game contribution with the game analyst role. He played 14 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Clippers. Maggette still holds the Clippers’ franchise record for made free-throws (3,122) and ranks fifth in team history in scoring (8,835). Maggette was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team in his lone season at Duke University, helping the team reach the 1999 NCAA National Championship game.

MacLean has provided expert analysis for the “Clippers Live” pre- and post-game shows on Prime Ticket since 2007. He also delivers analysis for men’s basketball on the Pac-12 Networks and offers regular insights on AM570’s Petros and Money Show. MacLean played 10 seasons in the NBA and prior to that, four years at UCLA where he still holds the UCLA and Pac-10 Conference all-time scoring record.

Brown is a current basketball analyst for ESPN and has called countless Clippers games and 14 NBA Finals across his radio and television career. One of the most knowledgeable voices in the game, he has won various accolades both as a coach and commentator, including two NBA Coach of the Year awards (1978, 2004) and the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2000), and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2005).

Fratello currently delivers analysis for Brooklyn Nets games on the YES Network, a position he has held since the 2008-09 season. He began his broadcasting career with the Clippers where he worked as a color analyst from 1990-92. Prior to his career behind the mic, Fratello spent 16 seasons in the NBA as a head coach and ranks 19th on the league’s all-time win list and 21st in games coached.

Hollins played 10 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Clippers from 2012-14. Prior to his professional career, he played four years for the UCLA Bruins following his high school career at John Muir in Pasadena, Calif. Hollins has provided game analysis on Prime Ticket, calling Big West Men’s Basketball and CIF Southern Section Boys’ Basketball. Hollins is a regular contributor to ESPN LA 710 and ESPN, providing expert analysis on all things NBA.

Miller is currently the head women’s basketball coach at Cal State LA while also providing sideline reports for NBA games on TNT. A native of Riverside, Calif., Miller is known for her illustrious career on the court; she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (1995) and lead the U.S. Women’s team to several gold medals on the world stage. A standout at USC, she became the first player, male or female, to have her USC jersey retired.

The stage is indeed set. Media Day tips off at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/mt9iDn1BMu — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 24, 2018

Walton currently provides analysis for ESPN and the Pac-12 Network. He began broadcasting Clippers games in 1992 for Prime Ticket alongside Ralph Lawler, and would go on to call games for the NCAA Tournament and Summer Olympic Games. Prior to his work on-air, he played 10 seasons in the NBA, including four with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers. Originally from La Mesa, California, Walton spent four years under John Wooden at UCLA where he would win three successive College Player of the Year Awards and help the team win two national titles. Also on his list of accolades, Walton was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, both in 1993.

In addition to telecast coverage on Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego, all Clippers games on the regional sports networks will also be available on the FOX Sports App. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

See below to view the complete 2018-19 Los Angeles Clippers Telecast Schedule.