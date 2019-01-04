Chargers won’t let history repeat, will take down Ravens in Wild Card says Colin Cowherd

The old adage in sports is that it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. Is the same true when it comes to beating a team multiple times in three weeks?

That will be put to the test when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Baltimore Sunday to take on the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round, just 15 days after the two met in LA. That first matchup… not quite what the Bolts want to replicate.

In Week 16, the Chargers offense mustered just 198 total yards as Philip Rivers was held out of the end zone and chucked two interceptions, including one on the first play of the game. Meanwhile, the Ravens were able to rally 361 total net yards behind 35 rush attempts– 13 of which came from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With the matchup in the not-so-distant past, several analysts like the Chargers odds at learning from their shortcomings and turning the tides this time around.

On The Herd Friday, Colin Cowherd pointed to the Chargers offensive line as being the key to success for LA. In the first installment, Rivers was sacked four times for a loss of 34 yards. If the Bolts are to hold on on the road, they will need the typically steadfast line, which allowed the ninth-fewest sacks in the league this year (34), to step up according to Cowherd.

While Cowherd is looking to the big men in the trenches as the key to victory, Shannon Sharpe is pointing to the man they are protecting.

Sharpe also picked the Chargers to win Sunday, but emphasized his decision is based on the fact he trusts Rivers to win the game with his arm more than Jackson. On Undisputed Friday, Sharpe laid out the winning formula for the Bolts: make Lamar Jackson throw for 250-300 yards. “If he does that, you go out after the game, shake his hand and say good game,” Sharpe said.

Since taking over as the Ravens starter in Week 11, Jackson has thrown for over 200 yards just once– against the Chargers (204). Instead, he has primarily been a devastating threat to opposing defenses in the run game. Jackson is average 79.4 yards per game on the ground over that same period.

Sharpe and Cowherd will be able to see if their theories prove accurate when the Chargers and Ravens kick off from M&T Bank Stadium Sunday at 10a.