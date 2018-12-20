Chargers will face Saints in Super Bowl 53 says Colin Cowherd

When tight end Hunter Henry went down before the season, it seemed like another typical Los Angeles Chargers season: high expectations met by a series of unlucky injuries sidelining key players. After jumping out to a 1-2 record, that storyline was all too familiar.

But then the narrative changed as if George R. R. Martin was penning it in real time.

The Bolts are in the midst of winning 10-of-11, clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013 after a nearly miraculous comeback against the AFC leading Kansas City Chiefs, and the all-too-familiar story is now a tale yet to be written.

Behind the play of Philip Rivers, who has thrust himself into MVP consideration after compiling what will surely be his sixth-straight 4,000 yard season and a career high in touchdown passes (currently has 31, three behind his 34 tally in 2008), the Chargers are surging up the standings.

Despite the slow start to the season, the Bolts are now tied atop the division– and for the first-round bye, home field advantage. Why stop there?

Colin Cowherd certainly doesn’t think they will.

On The Herd Wednesday, Cowherd said he expects Los Angeles to surpass the Chiefs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, eventually facing off with their divisional foe in the conference championship game. With the StubHub Center on their side, Cowherd has the Chargers carrying their current past another MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes for a shot at taking on the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

While a possibility at claiming the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory is very much in the realm of possibilities, the Chargers need to first take care of business at hand. The Bolts host the desperate Baltimore Ravens Saturday at 5:20p. on NFL Network.