Herd Hierarchy: LA Chargers are No. 1 team in the NFL

The Chargers are the top team in the NFL.

Let that sink in for a few moments.

The 11-3 squad boasts a future Hall of Fame quarterback in the MVP discussion (Philip Rivers) and the best & deepest roster in the NFL which has won 10 of 11 games.

“They don’t have holes in the roster,” Cowherd said. “They just don’t have any home-field advantage.’

The Rams, however, have dropped to the N0. 10 spot after their second straight loss.