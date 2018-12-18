Herd Hierarchy: LA Chargers are No. 1 team in the NFL
FOX Sports West
The Chargers are the top team in the NFL.
Let that sink in for a few moments.
The 11-3 squad boasts a future Hall of Fame quarterback in the MVP discussion (Philip Rivers) and the best & deepest roster in the NFL which has won 10 of 11 games.
“They don’t have holes in the roster,” Cowherd said. “They just don’t have any home-field advantage.’
The Rams, however, have dropped to the N0. 10 spot after their second straight loss.
Give him the trophy! Aaron Donald has Robert Woods’ vote for NFL MVP
