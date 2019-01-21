Chargers to host Chiefs in Mexico City next season

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the move once again– this time just for a week, though.

The Bolts will be heading to Mexico City to take on the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the five international game slate the NFL has set up for the 2019 season.

“We’re honored to represent the NFL internationally for the second time in as many seasons,” said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. “The opportunity to bring a divisional game to fans in Mexico City is exciting. The atmosphere at Estadio Azteca is going to be electric, and we look forward to adding to the storied history of one of the world’s most iconic sporting venues.”

This will be the Chargers seventh game played abroad in franchise history since being a part of the first-ever NFL game played outside North America in August 1976 when the team faced the St. Louis Cardinals in the Mainichi Star Bowl in Tokyo, Japan.

Date and time for the game will be announced with the rest of the League’s schedule in the spring.

Kansas City was expected to play at Estadio Azteca against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2018 regular season, but the game had to be moved back to LA after League officials determined the stadium was “unsuitable to host an NFL game” after hosting an event that tore up much of the playing surface. The relocated game turned into one of the best games in NFL regular season history, ending in a Rams 54-51 win in shootout fashion.

In Week 7 of this season’s campaign, the Bolts took their talents across the pond where they came away with a 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London.

This is scheduled to be the only game this season played in Mexico.