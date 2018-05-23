Chargers tight end Hunter Henry out for season with torn ACL

The 2018 season begins in an all-too-familiar way for Los Angeles Chargers fans.

Tight end Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in the team’s first OTA workout Tuesday and will miss the entire 2018 season.

Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL during today’s practice. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 23, 2018

Henry was expected to be take over the starting role after sitting behind 15-year veteran and future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates for the past two years. Over that span, Henry accumulated 81 catches for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bolts.

With Gates a free agent, the Chargers seemed ready to move on from the franchise’s all-time receiving leader with Henry poised to fill the void, but now they may be forced to extend the vet another contract or look elsewhere for his replacement. In the meantime, the Chargers will turn to veteran Virgil Green, who signed with the team this offseason following seven years in Denver. Green has caught just 71 passes for 807 yards with four touchdowns in 100 career games.

The non-contact injury occurred during a routine drill and Henry will be evaluated for a second opinion later in the week, according to ESPN.

Stunner from LA: Chargers’ TE Hunter Henry suffered a season-ending torn ACL today, per league source. Did it during a drill, running downfield, untouched. Second opinion coming Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2018

Henry was the 35th-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas.