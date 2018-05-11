Chargers sign five draft picks before start of rookie minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers roster got a little bit bigger Friday.

Just before rookie minicamp was set to begin, the Bolts signed five of their seven draft picks to the customary four-year rookie contracts.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (USC, 2nd round), linebacker Kyzir White (West Virginia, 4th round), lineman Scott Quessenberry (UCLA, 5th round), wide receiver Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech, 6th round) and running back Justin Jackson (Northwestern, 7th round) all inked their names Friday morning, leaving just safety Derwin James (Florida State), the 17th overall selection, and defensive tackle Justin Jones (NC State, 3rd round) as the two rookie selections not signed.

Although James and Jones have not signed, both were present at the first day of rookie minicamp Friday.

Only four of the 16 players selected before James have signed their contracts.