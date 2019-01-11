Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Will Philip Rivers outduel Tom Brady?

If the Los Angeles Chargers want a date to the AFC Championship Game, they’ll have to dispatch the New England Patriots first on Sunday.

And that is no easy task.

However, the Chargers (12-4) are a very good road team and up to the challenge.

Shannon Sharpe of FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ votes for the Chargers to take down the Patriots (11-5).

"Even if you say Tom Brady is better than Philip Rivers … the Chargers are the better team. They're a very good road team; they're 8-1 — they've won their last 7 games on the road. With that being said, I'm going to take the Chargers." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/4iBWgPb1eM — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 11, 2019

Sharpe’s counterpart, Skip Bayless, not surprisingly picks Brady and New England to handle their business as usual.

You can watch Bayless’ comments in the video up.