Chargers lose CB Jason Verrett for season to torn Achilles

The injury bug bites again.

The Los Angeles Chargers placed cornerback Jason Verrett on the physically unable to perform list and he will miss the entire upcoming season after tearing his Achilles during a conditioning test.

Jason Verrett has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles tendon. He will complete further testing tomorrow. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 27, 2018

Heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, Verrett was simply attempting to make it through a season in one piece. Plagued by injuries, he has only played in 25 games since being drafted 25th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, Verrett tore his labrum and rotator cuff in his left shoulder; in 2016, he tore his ACL; last season, Verrett reinjured his knee in Week 1 which cost him the rest of the season.

From Inside Training Camp: The #Chargers likely lose CB Jason Verrett to a torn Achilles suffered during the conditioning test. Awful pic.twitter.com/XsGgIs0bUA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2018

In 2015, the one year he was able to stay healthy, Verrett proved why he was deserving of a first-round pick. He earned Pro Bowl honors after tallying three interceptions– one returned for a touchdown– and 42 tackles in 14 games.

The 27-year-old joins tight end Hunter Henry as star pieces of a roster who will not play a single down for a team looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.