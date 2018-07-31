Chargers injuries continue to mount as CB Trevor Williams goes down

The Chargers just can’t catch a break– or catch too many depending on how you look at it.

Bolts cornerback Trevor Williams left training camp early Tuesday, having to be helped off the field by teammates.

Chargers CB Trevor Williams suffered an ankle injury – not good — but certainly could've been worse. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 31, 2018

Williams suffered a left ankle injury while defending receiver Mike Williams in a drill. After the two apparently got tangled up, the defensive Williams was forced to get medical attention from team trainers before being assisted off the field by his teammate. The third-year pro was later seen using crutches with a boot on his foot.

Head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t have an immediate update on Williams’ injury, but he hopes it’s only a sprained ankle.

Williams emerged as a surprise standout for the Chargers last season, starting 15 games opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward, and is expected to fill a big void after former Pro Bowler Jason Verrett tore his Achilles last week.