Chargers injuries continue to mount as CB Trevor Williams goes down

The Chargers just can’t catch a break– or catch too many depending on how you look at it.

Bolts cornerback Trevor Williams left training camp early Tuesday, having to be helped off the field by teammates.

Williams suffered a left ankle injury while defending receiver Mike Williams in a drill. After the two apparently got tangled up, the defensive Williams was forced to get medical attention from team trainers before being assisted off the field by his teammate. The third-year pro was later seen using crutches with a boot on his foot.

Head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t have an immediate update on Williams’ injury, but he hopes it’s only a sprained ankle.

Chargers lose CB Jason Verrett for season to torn Achilles

Williams emerged as a surprise standout for the Chargers last season, starting 15 games opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward, and is expected to fill a big void after former Pro Bowler Jason Verrett tore his Achilles last week.