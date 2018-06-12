70th LA Area Emmy Awards: FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket recognized with nine nominations

FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket have been nominated for nine Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, across eight categories, and awarded with one win in advance of the ceremony, for work airing in 2017.

The winners will be unveiled at the 70th LA Area Emmy Awards presentation on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

Below is the list of nominees representing FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket:

Categories with single nomination and win

OUTSTANDING GRAPHICS

Chris Calleton

FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket

Nominations

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (Live Broadcast)

‘LA Kings Live’ pre/post-game show

FOX Sports West team

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

LA Kings vs. Chicago

FOX Sports West team

SPORTS FEATURE

Black & White – Bob’s Final Game (Kings Weekly)

FOX Sports West, Rob McPherson, Executive Producer, Phillip Radke, Editor

Christopher Wohlers, Camera

Thank You Bob – (LA Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks)

FOX Sports West, Rob McPherson, Executive Producer, Trevor Rabone, Associate Producer

Phillip Radke, Editor, Christopher Wohlers, Camera

SHORT PROMO

We Are All Kings

FOX Sports West, Dominique DiDia, Producer; Pat Donahue, Executive Producer; Rob McPherson, Associate Producer; Christopher Wohlers, Associate Producer

OUTSTANDING SPORTS REPORTING

Patrick O’Neal

FOX Sports West

OUTSTANDING EDITING

Phillip Radke, Editor

FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER, MULTI-CAMERA, PROGRAMMING

Edward Lewis, Videographer

Jake Loskutoff, Videographer

Jeff Shearin, Videographer

Jack Wilson, Videographer

FOX Sports West