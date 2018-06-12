70th LA Area Emmy Awards: FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket recognized with nine nominations
FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket have been nominated for nine Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, across eight categories, and awarded with one win in advance of the ceremony, for work airing in 2017.
The winners will be unveiled at the 70th LA Area Emmy Awards presentation on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.
Below is the list of nominees representing FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket:
Categories with single nomination and win
OUTSTANDING GRAPHICS
Chris Calleton
FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket
Nominations
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (Live Broadcast)
‘LA Kings Live’ pre/post-game show
FOX Sports West team
LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE
LA Kings vs. Chicago
FOX Sports West team
SPORTS FEATURE
Black & White – Bob’s Final Game (Kings Weekly)
FOX Sports West, Rob McPherson, Executive Producer, Phillip Radke, Editor
Christopher Wohlers, Camera
Thank You Bob – (LA Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks)
FOX Sports West, Rob McPherson, Executive Producer, Trevor Rabone, Associate Producer
Phillip Radke, Editor, Christopher Wohlers, Camera
SHORT PROMO
We Are All Kings
FOX Sports West, Dominique DiDia, Producer; Pat Donahue, Executive Producer; Rob McPherson, Associate Producer; Christopher Wohlers, Associate Producer
OUTSTANDING SPORTS REPORTING
Patrick O’Neal
FOX Sports West
OUTSTANDING EDITING
Phillip Radke, Editor
FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket
OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER, MULTI-CAMERA, PROGRAMMING
Edward Lewis, Videographer
Jake Loskutoff, Videographer
Jeff Shearin, Videographer
Jack Wilson, Videographer
FOX Sports West