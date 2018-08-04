Tyler Skaggs heads to DL with groin strain ahead of Sunday start

Yes, this is a new story. No, this is not good news for the Angels.

Lefty Tyler Skaggs will not make his scheduled start Sunday and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with an adductor (groin) strain he suffered in his last outing. The DL stint is retroactive to August 1 and Skaggs said he expects to miss the minimum amount of games, meaning he would be cleared to start August 11 against the Athletics.

The 27-year-old left Tuesday’s start after just 3 1/3 innings, allowing 10 earned runs and jacking his ERA up by more than 0.7. However, on the season the southpaw has been one of the Halos top options on the bump, now sporting a 3.34 ERA to go along with his 8-7 record.

Taylor Cole is on the roster tonight for Skaggs. Probably Deck McGuire would start tomorrow for Skaggs, and then take Cole’s spot. Unofficially. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 4, 2018

In Skaggs’ absence, the Angels will recall righty reliever Taylor Cole from AAA Salt Lake. On the year, Cole boasts a 2.25 ERA in 12.0 innings of work with 13 strikeouts to his name.