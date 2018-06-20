Angels bolster injury plagued pitching staff, trade for RHP Deck McGuire

With the Angels bullpen continuing to struggle as the pitching staff fights through some key injuries, the Halos decided to look outside the organization for some help.

The Angels traded cash considerations or a player to be named later to the Texas Rangers for RHP Deck McGuire Tuesday. McGuire was immediately optioned to AAA Salt Lake.

Today the Angels acquired RHP Deck McGuire from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations or a PTBNL. McGuire has been optioned to Triple-A @SaltLakeBees. To make room on the 40-man roster, C Juan Graterol has been designated for assignment. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 20, 2018

McGuire, who turns 29 Saturday, was claimed off waivers by the Rangers and only made one appearance with the organization in AAA after spending much of his eight-year career in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. McGuire gave up five runs through 1 2/3 innings in the Rangers farm system.

McGuire has made two short stints to the majors: he started two games, appearing in six total, for the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and made four relief appearances for the Blue Jays this season for a total of 22 innings pitched at the major league level. He has a 4.09 career ERA and has struck out 18.

Over 335 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level, McGuire carries a 5.09 ERA with 6.9 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.