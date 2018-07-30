Angels top prospect Jo Adell promoted to AA

The pipeline is flowing.

Los Angeles Angels‘ top prospect Jo Adell has been promoted to AA Mobile after torching pitchers in lower leagues.

There's progress in the pipeline… pic.twitter.com/vTYaSodRXy — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 30, 2018

In 2018 (Single-A and Single-A+), Adell has slashed .300/.360/.565 in 82 games, compiling 26 doubles and 18 home runs in the process. The 19-year-old joins the BayBears having also brought in 71 RBI this year.

Seen as a primary center fielder, Adell has started at all three outfield positions so far this season: 52 at center, 11 at right, eight in left.

Adell, who was drafted just 14 months ago out of high school as the 10th overall pick, is listed as the No. 16 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com.