Angels support Mike Trout amidst comments from commissioner Manfred

The Los Angeles Angels made a major statement, both literally and symbolically, commending Mike Trout as a “perfect role model for young people everywhere” after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made some remarks about the two-time American League MVP’s marketability during the All-Star break.

Prior to the All-Star Game Tuesday, Manfred, who assumed the office of Commissioner in January 2015, took the stance that baseball would be able to make Trout a bigger star if he spent more time self-promoting.

“Mike’s a great, great player and a really nice person, but he’s made certain decisions about what he wants to do and what he doesn’t want to do, and how he wants to spend his free time and how he doesn’t want to spend his free time,” Manfred said. “That’s up to him. If he wants to engage and be more active in that area, I think we could help him make his brand really, really big. But he has to make a decision that he’s prepared to engage in that area. It takes time and effort.”

Trout responded to Manfred’s comments after exiting the game in which he hit his second career ASG homer, saying “I do as much as I can. But it’s a long baseball season. I got to pick and choose when I want to do things and go from there.”

His team came to his support Wednesday.

In a release published by the Angels in which they address Trout as “an exceptional ambassador for the game,” the Halos explain what makes the 26-year-old such a unique player to watch.

“One of Mike’s traits that people admire most is his humility. His brand is built upon generously spending his time engaging with fans, both at home and on the road, while remaining a remarkable baseball player and teammate. In addition, Mike spends quality time as a husband, son brother, uncle, and friend. We applaud him for prioritizing his personal values over commercial self-promotion. That is rare in today’s society and stands out as much as his extraordinary talent.”

Many media members who spend day in and day out covering Trout, as well as other athletes, took to social media to show their support for the center fielder.

Trout has appeared in several commercials throughout his career for chains like Subway and Bodyarmor and is sponsored by Nike, but has repeatedly been mentioned as someone neglected by the national limelight.

In his seven full season with the Angels, Trout has never missed an All-Star Game and he is currently leading the league in wins above replacement and on-base percentage while being tied for third in home runs.