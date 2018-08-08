Angels starter Nick Tropeano once again returns to the DL

This is starting to become an all-too-common sentence for the 27-year-old: The Los Angeles Angels have placed starting pitcher Nick Tropeano on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

The righty, who allowed just one run over five innings en route to picking up a W Monday night, was placed on the 10-day DL for the third time this season– less than three weeks after returning from his previous stint. All three occurrences have been due to shoulder problems.

Tropeano missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and has been limited to just 14 starts (76 innings) this season. Over that time, NiTro is 5-6 with a 4.74 ERA, striking out 64.

Nick Tropeano's ailment is being described as an impingement in his shoulder. Will undergo more therapy in an attempt to calm things down. Surgery is not considered an option at this point. https://t.co/mv9nOihhEF — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) August 7, 2018

Filling his roster spot will be left-handed reliever Williams Jerez, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Ian Kinsler trade at the deadline last week. Jerez has appeared in 36 AAA games this season between Salt Lake (Angels) and Pawtucket (Red Sox), going 2-1 with six saves, posting a 3.62 ERA and 72 strikeouts. A native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, Jerez was originally selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Grand Street Campus HS (Brooklyn, NY).

Tropeano is now the 12th Angel to fill the current crowded DL down in Anaheim.