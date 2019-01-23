Single-game tickets for 2019 Angels on sale Saturday; Promotional sked announced

Single-game tickets for the 2019 Los Angeles Angels season will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 26 starting at 10a.

Tickets will be available for purchase here and at Angel Stadium Ticket Office Windows (until 3 p.m. PT).

Among the items from the 2019 Promotional Schedule, which was released on Wednesday, are a Trout Silver Slugger Bobblehead, Ohtani Rookie of the Year Sweatshirt, Cowboy Hat, Beach Umbrella, Ohtani Bobblehead, and Trout Jersey.

Single-game tickets will be available to the general public online and at the Angel Stadium box office on Saturday (1/26) at 10am PT! pic.twitter.com/nwuAWPpw34 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) January 23, 2019

Themed events include Country Weekend, Hawaiian Weekend, and the return of ‘Star Wars Night’, ‘Christmas in June’, ‘Ducks Night’, ‘Saturday Night Fireworks’, and ‘Family Sunday’s & ‘Kids Run the Bases’.

All promotional giveaways are distributed to the first 30,000 fans in attendance unless otherwise noted.

Game dates, times, opponents, prices, promotions, and events are subject to change without prior notice.