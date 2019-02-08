Angels reportedly sign former Dodger reliever Daniel Hudson

The Los Angeles Angels reportedly added another piece to its organization’s bullpen Friday, signing righty Daniel Hudson to a minor league deal.

Hudson, who will turn 32 before the season, carried a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings last season for the Dodgers, before missing the final two months of the season with forearm soreness.

Prior to joining the Dodgers, Hudson spent the first six years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 16-12 as a starter in 2011. His 2012 season was cut short after just nine appearances after tearing his UCL, requiring Tommy John surgery. He missed all of 2013 while re-tearing the ligament and didn’t return to the majors until late 2014.

According to reports, if he makes the team, Hudson will earn $1.5 million with another $1.5 million is possible in performance bonuses.

Hudson appears to have a strong chance to pitch his way into a role in the Angels’ bullpen with a good spring.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)