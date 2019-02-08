Angels reportedly sign former Dodger reliever Daniel Hudson
The Los Angeles Angels reportedly added another piece to its organization’s bullpen Friday, signing righty Daniel Hudson to a minor league deal.
Hudson, who will turn 32 before the season, carried a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings last season for the Dodgers, before missing the final two months of the season with forearm soreness.
Spring Training 2019: Angels & FOX Sports West announce broadcast schedule
Prior to joining the Dodgers, Hudson spent the first six years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 16-12 as a starter in 2011. His 2012 season was cut short after just nine appearances after tearing his UCL, requiring Tommy John surgery. He missed all of 2013 while re-tearing the ligament and didn’t return to the majors until late 2014.
According to reports, if he makes the team, Hudson will earn $1.5 million with another $1.5 million is possible in performance bonuses.
Hudson appears to have a strong chance to pitch his way into a role in the Angels’ bullpen with a good spring.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
- AL
- AL West
- Daniel Hudson
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Mike Trout
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- Shohei Ohtani
-