Angels sign catcher Jonathan Lucroy to one-year deal; Part with pitcher Matt Shoemaker

Catch Jonathan Lucroy will join the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year, $3.35 million deal on Friday.

Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.

The club also dealt longtime pitcher Matt Shoemaker to the Blue Jays.

What can I say to you @Angels fans? I’ve been with you guys for so long, the support you have shown and friendships built has been amazing! To my teammates and organization, I’m so thankful for the amazing relationships we have built! Thank you all so much! — Matt Shoemaker (@MattShoe52) December 28, 2018

Lucroy, 32, hit .241 with four homers and 51 RBIs in 126 games for the Oakland Athletics. He’s a nine-year MLB veteran and a two-time All-Star.

He led all AL catchers in runners thrown out (31) in 2018. His 213 runners caught since 2011 leads all of the majors.

Shoemaker signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays. The right-handed pitcher dealt with forearm injury problems over the last two seasons, was 2-2 with a 4.94 earned-run average over seven trips to the mound the Angels 2018.