Angels’ Shohei Ohtani has been cleared to resume throwing

Shohei Ohtani has been medically cleared to begin a throwing progression, the Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday.

Ohtani, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a grade 2 UCL sprain June 8, elected to avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery and instead receive plasma-rich platelet (PRP) injections to see if the ligament could be healed non-surgically. After receiving an MRI June 28, doctors concluded the two-way sensation could return to the batter’s box without further endangering his pitching career. Now three weeks later, doctors determined the continued improvement will allow him to return to the mound.

The Angels have not provided specific details on Ohtani’s progression and rehabilitation schedule, but when general manager Billy Eppler initially released the news of Ohtani being reinstated as a batter in late June, he noted all rehab processes would be done in private.

This is a bit of a surprise. When Garrett Richards had PRP in 2016, it took 13 weeks before he could throw. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 19, 2018

Prior to landing on the disabled list, Ohtani was shinning on the mound for the Halos. The righty was carrying a 4-1 record to go along with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts, striking out 61 over his 49 1/3 innings. Since returning to the lineup as a hitter, Ohtani is hitting just .250, down from his .289 mark prior to the DL stint.