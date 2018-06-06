Angels select eight righties on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Power in numbers.

That’s the mentality the Los Angeles Angels used throughout Day 2 of the MLB first year player draft where they selected eight right-handed pitchers with all of their picks in rounds 3-10 Tuesday.

Following the selections of position players Jordyn Adams (CF) and Jeremiah Jackson (SS) in the first two rounds on Day 1, the Halos looked to bolster the pitching staff of the future.

Of the eight players selected, seven of them have played college ball with only fifth round pick (No. 151 overall) William English joining Adams and Jackson as the high school newbies. English is listed as a right-handed starter as well as right fielder.

The Draft will conclude Wednesday with rounds 11-40.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pitcher Aaron Hernandez has been drafted 93rd overall in the 3rd round by the Los Angeles Angels. @moodybaseball @CallerSports @IslandersBSB pic.twitter.com/0zpCyoEIlA — Quinton Martinez (@qmartinez) June 5, 2018

Below is a list of the newest members of the Angels organization:

Round 3, No. 93: Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez became the 12th player in Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi history to hit the triple-digit mark in strike outs when he fanned 102 batters in 83.0 innings this year.

Round 4, No. 121: Kyle Bradish. Bradish set a New Mexico State University single-season school record with 140 strike outs en route to compiling 311 total Ks over his three-year collegiate career.

Round 5, No. 151: William English. English was selected out of Western International High School (Detroit) and is committed to play at the University of Tennessee. As a two-way player, English hit .419 with 15 steals this season.

Round 6, No. 181: Austin Warren. Warren earned an 8-0 record behind a 1.75 ERA in his final season at UNC Wilmington.

Round 7, No. 211: Andrew Wantz. Wantz came out of the bullpen for UNC Greensboro for four years where he tallied a 3.80 ERA and 278 strikeouts while being named the Souther Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore.

Round 8, No. 241: Tyler Smith. Drafted as a junior out of Canisius College, Smith racked up a remarkable 0.30 ERA to go with a 3-0 record this season.

Round 9, No. 271: Jake Lee. Lee was built to go the distance. While starting at Oakland University this season, the starter tallied a 13.38 strikeout per 9 inning ratio, including a one-hit complete game that featured a school-record 14 Ks.

Round 10, No. 301: Ben Morrison. As a reliever for Western Kentucky University, Morrison was named a 2018 All-Conference USA honorable mention after posting a 1.29 ERA to go along with 31 Ks.