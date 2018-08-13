Angels, Salt Lake Bees extend affiliation through 2022

The Los Angeles Angels and Salt Lake Bees announced a two-year extension of their player development contract on Monday.

The partnership now covers the 2021-22 seasons and will run at least 22 years as the two teams first became affiliated in the 2001 season.

“Salt Lake City is a town that we really enjoy being in. It’s a great community and fan base,” Angels General Manager Billy Eppler said in a statement. “We are very comfortable with Marc Amicone, the entire front office and ownership group. To be able to extend this affiliation was important and frankly, an easy decision for us.”

We've been proud to be an @Angels affiliate for 18 seasons and are thrilled to announce we will remain in the #AngelsFamily for the next four years! 🔗https://t.co/lsjz83qkWI pic.twitter.com/2zY23X1Y6b — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 13, 2018

The current Angels 25-man roster includes 20 players who have suited up for Salt Lake during their careers. In total, 28 different players have suited up for squads this year including Major League debuts by Jaime Barria, Justin Anderson, Michael Hermosillo, Jose Briceno, Jose Fernandez, David Fletcher, Jake Jewell and Francisco Arcia.

“In 18 years of affiliation the Angels have not only supplied us with great players and coaches on the field, but also in our community,” said Bees President Marc Amicone. “We want to thank Billy Eppler and all of the Angels front office staff who make this affiliation so special.”