Angels prospect Jo Adell to play in Futures Game

Stop your worries, Angels fans, the future is bright!

Outfielder Jo Adell has been selected to represent Team USA in the 2018 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

The @Angels farm system is STOCKED with talent to carry the team into the future. Which prospect are you most excited to see in the majors? 🤔 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) June 27, 2018

Adell, the Angels top selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, has been tearing apart pitchers in Class A Advanced since being called up in June, batting .315 with .954 OPS, 11 home runs, two triples, 12 doubles and 29 RBIs over 39 games.

Former Angel Torii Hunter will manage the U.S. Team, while AAA Salt Lake manager Keith Johnson will serve as its third-base coach. Angels Hall of Famers Vladimir Guerrero will be the World Team’s hitting coach.

The 20th Futures Game will be played July 15 at Nationals Park at 1:00p.