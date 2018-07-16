Angels prospect Jo Adell scores go-ahead run for Team USA in All-Star Futures Game

There’s a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel that is approaching with the same vigor of an oncoming train.

Jo Adell, the Los Angeles Angels top ranked prospect, represented Team USA in the All-Star Futures Game and contributed in every way possible in the 10-6 win over Team World Sunday.

The future is bright for @joadell25! We're proud of the way you represented the #Angels in the Futures Game today! Represent. [#thehaloway] pic.twitter.com/ETBM10VzcT — Angels (@Angels) July 16, 2018

Adell, who is batting .314 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs in 45 games with Class A- Advanced Inland Empire this season, batted leadoff for Team USA and used his blazing speed to help fuel their offensive attack.

In the 7th inning, Adell ripped a double into right center before later scoring the go-ahead run on a past ball from third base. In the next inning, he recorded a sac fly on a deep driven ball to left.

The center fielder was playing under the helm of manager Torii Hunter, a former Angels legend in his own right. Prior to the game, Hunter gave a special shout out to Angels nation:

Angels fans: We can’t give you tickets to the #FuturesGame, but here’s your ticket to Toriitown! The US Team Manager has a special message for YOU ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Bajewss9rH — Angels (@Angels) July 15, 2018

Including his time with Class A Burlington where he began the season, the 19-year-old has 17 homers and 65 runs in just 70 games.