Angels lose outfielder Kole Calhoun to disabled list

The good news: all of the pitchers are still in tact. The bad news: the Angels still found a way to add another player to the disabled list.

Outfielder Kole Calhoun was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained right oblique, retroactive to June 1. The extent of his injury is unknown so the timetable for his return is up in the air.

Following last night’s game, the #Angels optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Triple-A Salt Lake. Today the Angels have recalled Kaleb Cowart and Michael Hermosillo from Salt Lake and placed Kole Calhoun on the 10-day DL with a right oblique strain (retro to 6/1). — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 2, 2018

Calhoun is currently batting just .145 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 50 games for the Halos; however, he has been a vital asset in the outfield. Calhoun is currently tied for the MLB-lead in outfield assists with seven.

In his absence, Michael Hermosillo has been recalled from AAA Salt Lake and will get the start in right field Saturday. Hermosillo made his MLB debut in late-May.

Other news pertaining to the Angels roster: starter Jaime Barria (5-1) was sent back down to AAA after throwing six innings of no-run ball during his start Friday. He is the first Halos pitcher to record four-straight wins this season and is carrying a 2.48 ERA. In his place, Kaleb Cowart has been brought up to the active roster. He has yet to appear in a game for the Angels this season, but has seen time each of the past three years.