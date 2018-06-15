Angels lose two more starting pitchers, Cozart to DL

Yikes.

As the Los Angeles Angels head into their weekend series with the Oakland Athletics trying to turn the page on a four-game losing streak, the task just got that much harder.

RHP Garrett Richards, RHP Nick Tropeano, infielder Zack Cozart and reliever Jim Johnson have all been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday.

Richards, the Angels No. 1 starter, exited Wednesday’s game after two innings with a left hamstring strain and his DL stint is retroactive to June 14.

Tropeano, who gave up five earned over 4 1/3 in his last start, was placed on the DL retro to June 12 with right shoulder inflammation. Tropeano was slated to start Saturday’s game.

Cozart, who has been a vital utility piece moving over from third to play shortstop while Andrelton Simmons is recovering from a sprained ankle, was pulled out of Wednesday’s game after making a diving stop in the third inning and is listed with a left shoulder subluxation, retro to June 14.

Finally, Johnson is making his trip to the disabled list with a lumbar strain retro to June 12, a day after throwing an inning of one-hit ball in Seattle.

With Richards and Tropeano heading to the DL, Friday’s starter Tyler Skaggs remains the only Angels starting pitcher at the beginning of the year to not miss time with an injury this season. As for how the Halos will fill the gap voided by Simmons and now Cozart, it’s likely Nolan Fontana will continue to get most of the playing time at short.

With the extra roster space, the Angels recalled four right handed pitchers from AAA Salt Lake: Eduardo Paredes, Akeel Morris, Felix Pena and Jake Jewell.

The series in Oakland begins Friday with #AngelsLive at 6:00p.