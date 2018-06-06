Gold glover Andrelton Simmons trips onto the disabled list

Andrelton Simmons has found himself on a lot of notable lists this year: All-Star ballots, web gem nominees and batting average leaders to name a few. However, his name landed on in a group he may not want to be a part of Wednesday: the disabled list.

Simmons was placed on the 10-day DL with a grade 2 sprained right ankle he suffered prior to Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Simmons was walking down the dugout steps before landing awkwardly and tweaking the ankle.

Simmons was able to start the game at shortstop, but played uncharacteristic defense by allowing his teammates to track down balls he typically corrals. He also worked a walk in his only plate appearance before being thrown out at second as part of a double play turned to end the first inning.

In his place, Zack Cozart will likely fill the void at short, returning to his natural position where he primarily played during his first seven seasons in the majors. With the extra roster spot, the Halos have recalled Kaleb Cowart from AAA Salt Lake and he will get the start at third base Wednesday. Cowart is batting .302 in 35 games in AAA this season.

Simmons will be available to return from the DL during the Angels weekend series against the Oakland A’s beginning June 15.