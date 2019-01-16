Play Ball: Angels pitchers and catchers to report February 13, full team shortly after

It’s (almost) finally here!

After four months without baseball, the Los Angeles Angels will take to the diamond to kick start their 2019 campaign when pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training February 13. The rest of the team will report for full team activities beginning February 18.

The Angels have high aspirations heading into the new year with several key cogs in place beginning at the top. New manager Brad Ausmus will have his first chance to make an impression in game scenarios at the helm of his new ball club; Shohei Ohtani is expected to be hitting after undergoing Tommy John Surgery to cap off his Rookie of the Year campaign; Mike Trout is poised to once again take the MVP race by storm after finishing the last seven seasons in the top-4 of voting.

The Halos will host their first game of Spring Training against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, February 23 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.