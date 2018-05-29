Angels lose yet another pitcher to Tommy John surgery in Blake Wood

No, this is not an old story. It’s happened again. The Angels are adding yet another name to the season-ending disabled list.

Right hander Blake Wood will undergo Tommy John surgery to address a tear of the graft of his previous TJ surgery Wednesday.

Since last pitching for the Halos April 21, Wood had thrown three times for Class-A Inland Empire as rehab, but was not able to recover properly, according to GM Billy Eppler.

Wood, 32, had allowed three runs in 11-2/3 innings before being shut down with the elbow injury. He is now the third Angels pitcher to be lost for the season via Tommy John.

In other news, Matt Shoemaker underwent forearm surgery to repair a tendon and provide nerve decompression Tuesday. He is also on the 60-day DL.